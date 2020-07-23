Three homicides in Canton in 24 hours; Reward offered

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– The Canton Police Department is investigating three separate homicides that happened in the city within 24 hours.

Stark County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-649-5800 or 330-489-3144.

Tuesday at about 8:25 p.m. on Louisiana Court NW near 14th Street NW. Two men, ages 31 and 21, were shot. Ronald Pleasant died at the scene while the other victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Tuesday at about 10:43 p.m. on Pulley Place SE near Cherry Avenue SE. Two 20-year-old men were shot and taken to the hospital, where Brandon Bush died from his injuries.

Wednesday about 2:28 a.m. on Clarendon Avenue SW near 16th Street SW. Twin infants Ace and Arcel Lucas were shot while sleeping, according to Canton police. The Canton Fire Department took the boys to the hospital, where Ace died.

