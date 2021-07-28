Three found shot on sidewalk in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after three people were found shot on the sidewalk downtown Wednesday.

Officers found them just before 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of Euclid Ave.

Crime scene investigators found 19 shell casings and a gun.

Witnesses told FOX 8 a vehicle drove up to the group and began shooting.

Officers closed Euclid Ave. from I-90 to E. 30th St. to collect evidence.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

