Three found dead in Westlake home: What we know about the victims

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Two people whose bodies were found inside a Westlake home Monday have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

Nathan Demetra, 31, and Brent Shira, 45, were found dead in a home at 3699 Willow Run.

A woman was also found deceased in the home. She has not been identified.

According to police, officers responded to a call from a neighbor on Monday around 11 a.m. who said they could see a deceased person in the home from the window.

Police say all of the victims had gunshot wounds.

Capt. Gerry Vogel says there were no signs of forced entry.

“We do want to let the public know we’re not expecting that we’re looking for anybody else that might be a danger to society or anything like that,” said Capt. Vogel.

Investigators are trying to determine the relationship between the three people, however, the medical examiner listed the two males as residents of the home.

Two vehicles were towed from the property.

Westlake police are investigating with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cuyahoga County prosecutor’s office.