Three Elyria City schools students among five dead in murder-suicide

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Three children between the ages of 6 and 12 were killed Tuesday in an apparent murder-suicide in Elyria.

They are among five found dead in a home at 537 Willow Park Rd. Wednesday morning.

Elyria City Schools says the three children are siblings and were all students within their district.

“This devastating news has deeply shaken our staff and school community,” the district said in a statement.

Elyria police responded to the home Wednesday for a wellness check.

They say five family members were found deceased in the home.

They have not revealed a cause of death or identified the family.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office is assisting Elyria police.

“It is with great sadness that we share this tragic news,” said Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield in a statement. “This has been a challenging year — to say the least. Never did we imagine having to share the news that we’ve lost one of Elyria’s families in this way.

“Elyria mourns with their family and friends who woke to such tragic news. My heart is broken for this family in particular the children. I cannot imagine the pain those close to them must feel and we send our deepest condolences and are here to support them and any of our residents who need our help.”

On Monday, an Elyria City Schools’ team of counselors and social workers trained in trauma and crisis care will be available for students, parents and staff who are in need of support. The counselors will be at Elyria High School on Monday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They ask that you reach out if you need help.

The City of Elyria also released a list of mental health organizations available in the community.

A 24-Hour crisis hotline is available to victims of domestic violence through the Genesis House Domestic Violence Center of Lorain County, offering support and allowing victims to discuss their situation while remaining anonymous, if they so choose: 440-244-1853 or 440-323-3400 (Note: if you require immediate medical attention or your life is in jeopardy, please call 911)

The Nord Center 24/7 Emergency/Crisis Hotline: 1-800-888-6161 or 440-204-4222

Ohio Crisis Text Line: Text “4Hope” to 741741

Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-888-6161

HELP: www.selfinjury.com

24/7 Emergency Crisis Hotline: 1-800-888-6161