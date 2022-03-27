(In the video player above: Watch the Ohio GOP Senate debate hosted by FOX 8 News.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Candidates for Ohio governor and Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat will face in debates this week.

All three events are at Central State University.

First up is the Democratic Senate debate on Monday at 11:30 a.m. The confirmed candidates are Morgan Harper, Traci “TJ” Johnson and Tim Ryan.

Later that day, it’s the Republican Senate debate with Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and JD Vance. It’s at 7 p.m.

Tuesday at 7 p.m. is the Democratic gubernatorial debate featuring John Cranley and Nan Whaley.

You can watch the three debates on FOX8.com.