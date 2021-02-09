Three cooks at Richland County elementary school charged with theft

BUTLER, Ohio (WJW)– Three cooks at Butler Elementary School in Clear Fork Valley Schools are accused of stealing food from the kitchen.

Jodi Kline, 51; Diane Pyle, 55; and Suzanne Keller, 50, were charged with theft.

According to the report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the group was seen on security video taking food from the kitchen and putting it into their cars on numerous occasions. The police report estimated the stolen goods were worth about $200, but the case remains under investigation.

All three women told investigators they took home items that would have otherwise gone to waste because it was burnt or it wouldn’t be eaten by students.

Kline is also accused of using the kitchen to process deer and butcher a pig.