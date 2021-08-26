Three convicted for anti-Semitic graffiti in University Heights

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The three people accused of vandalizing buildings in University Heights last summer have been convicted.

Gabriel Truitt was given credit for the 28 days he spent in jail while the case was pending. University Heights police said Gabriel Truitt, Bo Truitt and a 16-year-old girl will be on probation. They were also ordered to pay restitution.

In July 2020, anti-Semitic graffiti, including swastikas and other offensive images, was painted in the area of Cedar Road and South Green Road.

Police said a tip from a community member helped detectives identify the suspects.