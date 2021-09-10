Three children found safe after vehicle stolen from Cleveland Heights driveway

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Three children were kidnapped when the vehicle they were in was stolen out of their driveway, Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg told the FOX 8 I-Team.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Friday on Radnor Road. The vehicle was found a short time later on East 113rd in Cleveland. The children are all OK.

“The father tried to follow after the vehicle in another car, but lost sight of it,” Mecklenburg said.

The chief was unsure of the ages of the children, but said one was 7 months old.

Police are looking for the suspect.