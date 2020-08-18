Three charged for anti-Semitic graffiti in University Heights

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– Three people are faces charges in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti painted on businesses in University Heights.

The incidents happened between July 21 and July 26 in the Cedar/South Green business district. University Heights police said a swastika and other offensive images were left on buildings, including some owned by members of the Jewish community.

The investigation lead University Heights police to execute a search warrant on South Green Road in Beachwood.

On Monday, Bo Briele Truitt, 23, and Gabriel Truitt, 20, were charged with ethnic intimation, inducing panic, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal damaging. A 16-year-old Beachwood girl was also charged. Bo Truitt is already in custody and a warrant is out for Gabriel Truitt’s arrest.

“The University Heights Police Department condemns Anti-Semitism and acts of ethnic

intimidation; and we will remain diligent in our zero tolerance efforts to prevent, investigate,

and apprehend those who commit such cowardly and hateful acts,” the department said in a news release on Tuesday.

