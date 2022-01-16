Three boys seriously injured in Geauga County buggy crash

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Three boys are seriously injured, one life-threatening, in a Geauga County buggy crash that happened early on Sunday.

Just after midnight, deputies got a call about the crash that happened on Nauvoo Road near state Route 528 in Middlefield Township involving a horse-drawn buggy and a passenger van, according to a statement from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers on the scene say they discovered that the buggy, occupied by three boys believed to be part of the Amish community, failed to yield from a private drive and was struck by a westbound Gray 2009 Chevrolet Express van.

All three boys in the buggy were ejected at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries, one of which was life threatening, according to OSHP.

They were all transported to area hospitals via life-flight for treatment.

There were 10 occupants in the van, one driver and nine passengers. All were treated at the scene and only minor injuries were reported.

Troopers are still working to identify the boys in the buggy.

There is no word on the condition of the horse(s) pulling the buggy at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.