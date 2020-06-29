Three astronomical events next month begin with lunar eclipse July 4

(WJW) — July is set to be an exciting month for astronomy fans.

There will be three significant events happening in the skies starting with a lunar eclipse on July 4.

Check it out:

1.) Prenumbral Lunar Eclipse

This Fourth of July, Clevelanders can expect to see a penumbral lunar eclipse, which is when the moon passes through the outer edge of the Earth’s shadow.

Reportedly, this kind of eclipse can be challenging to differentiate between just a normal full moon but doesn’t mean it’s any less incredible to watch.

The eclipse is supposed to occur from 11:07 p.m. on the holiday, through 1:52 a.m. on July 5.

2.) Jupiter and Saturn reach peak brightness

According to AccuWeather.com, Jupiter and Saturn will shine brighter in July than during any other time this year. Come the middle of the month, the planets will “reach opposition or the point in their orbits when they are closest to Earth.”

Many will be able to see the planets even without a telescope.

AccuWeather.com reports that Jupiter will reach opposition on July 14, and Saturn on July 20.

3.) Two meteor showers

At the end of July, many will be able to view not one, but two meteor showers.

The Alpha Capricornids and the Delta Aquarids showers will peak on the same night: the night of July 28 into July 29, according to AccuWeather.

As a bonus, the Alpha Capricornids produces “a number of bright fireballs produced during its activity period,” according to the American Meteor Society.

As many as 20 meteors may be visible per hour that night. The best time to watch will be after 1 a.m. after the moon has set.

