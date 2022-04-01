SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department announced the arrest of three people with water beads.

According to Solon police, officers responded to Pettibone Rd. at Som Center Wednesday afternoon.

Three people, an adult and two minors, were charged with assault for shooting a driver with a “SplatRBall” gun.

The gun is described by the maker as a fully automatic or semi-automatic electric soft water bead gel blaster gun.

It comes with a 400-round magazine.

The shooting is similar to the “Orbeez challenge” on Tiktok in which kids are using toy guns to shoot Orbeez or water beads, and in some cases modifying them to make them more painful.

Solon police say the projectiles are water-filled BBs.

“…they could easily damage an eye and/or cause someone to crash,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Several police departments have warned parents about the trend due to recent incidents.