SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Sandusky police detectives have arrested three men in connection with a weekend murder.

Saturday morning Tavon Myers, 41, was shot and killed on E. Madison St.

Police have arrested Exavier Cruz, Lavelle Chapman, and Jalen Jones.

All three are being held in the Erie County Jail.

Exavier Cruz

Lavelle Chapman

Jalen Jones

Cruz, of Lorain, faces an aggravated murder charge.

Chapman and Jones each face a charge of complicity to aggravated murder.

