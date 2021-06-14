Three arrested after shooting death of Sandusky man

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Police have arrested three people in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of an 18-year-old Sandusky man.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said 18-year-old Tajour Tye was shot and killed around 2:15 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Erie Street.

Oliver said , Timothy Hill, 19, Jacob Owens, 18, and a 16-year-old boy, all from Penns Grove, New Jersey have been arrested on a charge of complicity to murder.

Hills and Owens are being held at the Erie County jail and the teen is at the Erie County Juvenile Justice Center.

Police believe the suspects knew the victim and the shooting happened after a fight.

Additional charges could be filed soon.