BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Brunswick Hills police said three college-aged adults are responsible for a recent wave of eggings.

Several cars and homes were egged Saturday night in the area of Barlow and Terrington drives. The police department issued a warning to residents and a reminder that egging is a criminal offense.

Two of the suspects have been charged, police said. The names of the suspects, two men and one woman, were not released on Wednesday.