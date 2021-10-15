Three accused of scamming Parma resident out of $18K; Police look for other victims

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Three New York men accused of running a phone scam were arrested in Parma on Wednesday.

Nilo Blanco, 31; William Rodriguez, 35; and Jason Tejada, 41, were charged with theft from the elderly.

Parma police said they could call a victim, tell them a family member was arrested and say they needed money for bail. They’d send a courier to pick up the cash to speed it up before the victim understood what was happening, according to police.

An 86-year-old Parma man gave the scammers $18,000 in cash, the department said. The trio conned Northeast Ohio residents out of more than $60,000 this week alone, police said in a news release on Friday.

The suspects’ bond was set at $500,000 and they will be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone would believes they were a victim should call their local law enforcement agency.