CLEVELAND (WJW) — Without a jackpot winner Saturday night, Monday night’s Powerball drawing is worth $610 million.

The cash value is $292.6 million.

Saturday’s numbers were 19-25-48-55-60 and Powerball: 18.

Three winning tickets in New York, South Carolina and Texas matched five numbers. That’s a $1 million prize!

Monday night’s drawing is at 11 p.m. You’ll find those winning numbers here.