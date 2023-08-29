CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Home Depot in Cuyahoga Falls shut down for about two hours on Monday while police searched the building for anything suspicious.

According to police, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, employees reported a bomb threat had been called into the Howe Avenue business.

Officers responded to Home Depot, and the building was evacuated as a precaution. The Summit County Bomb Squad and an explosive-detecting dog ensured the building was safe before reopening to the public.

According to officials, detectives were able to locate the suspect. Charges are pending.