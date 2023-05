(WJW) There is a nice start to the day on Friday. Rain showers will hold off the first half of the day and temperatures will reach the high 70s, near 80°.

Light showers will move in during the evening with heavier rain late Friday night.

Scattered showers (some steady early in the morning) will stick around Saturday before drier conditions in late afternoon/evening.

Mother’s Day is dry but cooler with more clouds than sunshine.

Next week temperatures trend around average with a few cooler days.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.