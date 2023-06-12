OHIO (WJW) — Nearly 10,000 Cuyahoga County residents are without power after a transformer explosion in Westlake.

According to an alert from the city of Westlake, Dover Center Road was completely closed south of Westown Boulevard due to the explosion, which caused the pole to lean into the roadway.

As of 7:30 a.m., over 9,000 people in Cuyahoga County were without power, including 900 in Fairview Park, 4,300 in North Olmsted and 3,700 in Westlake.

Restoration times ranged from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to FirstEnergy.