Thousands without power in Westlake, Bay Village

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — People in Westlake and Bay Village are dealing with power outages Tuesday.

According to the City of Bay Village, power is out to much of the city as a result of an issue at a Westlake substation.

Power is estimated to be restored by this afternoon.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, more than 4,500 customers are without power in Westlake and more than 2,000 customers are affected in Bay Village.

Their website lists 12:30 p.m. as the estimated restoration time.

**Follow updates on the outage map**