(WJW) – Nearly 10,700 FirstEnergy customers are without power early Thursday afternoon in Summit County.

According to FirstEnergy, line crews are onsite investigating the cause of the circuit lockout and making all necessary repairs.

“We expect to have impacted customers back up and running by 12:30 p.m. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power to them as quickly and safely as possible,” FirstEnergy told Fox 8.

At the last check at 1:20 p.m., customers do not yet have their power restored.

“Think of our electrical equipment the same as you would a circuit breaker in your home. Our equipment works like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs known as a circuit lockout. We’re currently investigating what made the ‘circuit breaker’ trip,” FirstEnergy said.

No further information was available.