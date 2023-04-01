(WJW) — FirstEnergy reported just above 12,000 outages statewide, while AEP is reporting nearly 11,500 as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

More than 3,400 Cuyahoga County residents are without power, with more than 800 outages in Richland County and more than 300 in Mahoning.

WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Northeast Ohio today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be southwest winds sustained at 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph or above. Prepare for some power outages and a spring clean-up!

