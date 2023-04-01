(WJW) — FirstEnergy reported just above 12,000 outages statewide, while AEP is reporting nearly 11,500 as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

More than 3,400 Cuyahoga County residents are without power, with more than 800 outages in Richland County and more than 300 in Mahoning.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Northeast Ohio today from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be southwest winds sustained at 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts of 50 mph or above. Prepare for some power outages and a spring clean-up!

To report a power outage, call 888-LIGHTSS (888-544-4877) or text REG to 544487. You can also report a power outage online.