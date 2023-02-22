(WJW) — Thousands of FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio Wednesday

Nearly 2,000 residents in Cuyahoga County are without power and over 1,200 are without power in Geauga County, FirstEnergy’s site says.

Crews are investigating the cause of a “circuit lockout” and making all necessary repairs, according to FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy says to think of their electrical equipment the same as you would a circuit breaker in your home.

“Our equipment works like a circuit breaker in a home that shuts off power when trouble occurs – known as a circuit lockout,” the company tells FOX 8. “We’re currently investigating what made the ‘circuit breaker’”’ trip.”

Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore power to them as quickly and safely as possible,” FirstEnergy said.