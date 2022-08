CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of residents are without power as showers and gusty storms move through Northeast Ohio Monday night.

According to FirstEnergy, as of 9:55 p.m., over 5,000 customers in Cuyahoga County, over 900 customers in Lorain County, over 800 customers in Portage County and over 1,500 in Medina County are without power.

Most of the outages are expected to be restored by 12:30 a.m.