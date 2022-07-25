CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of FOX 8 viewers are waking up in the dark after overnight storms rolled through the area.

First Energy is reporting more than 5,000 customers are without power in Cuyahoga County. The majority of those customers are in Cleveland.

Summit and Stark Counties are also reporting some power outages.

The majority of customers are estimated to have power restored by 8:30 a.m. However, according to First Energy estimations, some may not have power again until Monday evening.

Current outages can be viewed, here.