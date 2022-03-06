Power returned to thousands as strong winds sweep through Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands were without power as strong winds sweep through Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon. But as of 4:10 p.m., FirstEnergy reports only a little over 1,200 customers are now without power.

Around 2:45 p.m., FirstEnergy reported over 10,000 customers were without power, with Lorain County only having more than 7,000 customers.

Northeast Ohio has been under a wind advisory since 7 a.m. Sunday and now three counties are still under the advisory until 7 p.m., including Carroll, Coshocton and Tuscarawas.

Crews are cleaning up the mess caused by a tree that fell onto a North Olmsted home. Thankfully, no one was injured but two people needed emergency crews to help them get out of the second story.

I-90 West was closed when strong winds pulled down a utility pole and wires. There are no reports of injuries. Lanes are now reopened.

