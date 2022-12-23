(WJW) – Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Power outages by county in Northeast Ohio:
Ashland: Less than 100
Ashtabula: More than 500
Columbiana: More than 150
Cuyahoga: More than 500
Erie: More than 1,100
Geauga: More than 700
Holmes: 0
Huron: More than 200
Lake: More than 3,100
Lorain: More than 300
Mahoning: More than 100
Medina: Less than 5
Portage: More than 300
Richland: Less than 5
Stark: More than 100
Summit: More than 2,700
Trumbull: More than 100
Tuscarawas: 0
Wayne: Less than 100
FirstEnergy and AEP meteorologists are closely monitoring the incoming winter storm.
The Winter Storm Warning will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect Friday morning through 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.