(WJW) – Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

Power outages by county in Northeast Ohio:

Ashland: Less than 100

Ashtabula: More than 500

Columbiana: More than 150

Cuyahoga: More than 500

Erie: More than 1,100

Geauga: More than 700

Holmes: 0

Huron: More than 200

Lake: More than 3,100

Lorain: More than 300

Mahoning: More than 100

Medina: Less than 5

Portage: More than 300

Richland: Less than 5

Stark: More than 100

Summit: More than 2,700

Trumbull: More than 100

Tuscarawas: 0

Wayne: Less than 100

FirstEnergy and AEP meteorologists are closely monitoring the incoming winter storm.

The Winter Storm Warning will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect Friday morning through 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.