(WJW) — Thousands of Northeast Ohioans are without power Saturday morning as strong winds rip through the area.

A severe high wind warning has been issued for several counties starting Saturday at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Southwest winds could reach 25 to 35 mph with up to 60 mph gusts.

Pair that with rain moving through the area and an already saturated ground, some Northeast Ohioans could run into problems on Saturday.

FirstEnergy is reporting over 3,000 outages, as of around 9:30 a.m., with over 1,000 in Mahoning County alone.

FirstEnergy does not have an estimated restoration time yet.

Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines. Avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows.

A travel ban for all high-profile vehicles over 7’6” is in effect on the Ohio Turnpike from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.