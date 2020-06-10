1  of  3
Thousands without power as strong storms sweep across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thousands of residents are without power as strong storms sweep across Northeast Ohio.

According to FirstEnergy, more than 43,000 customers are currently impacted with the most in Erie, Ottawa, and Sandusky Counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Ashland, Lorain and Medina counties, and Cuyahoga County until 8:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ashtabula, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Geauga, Guernsey, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Lake, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington counties.

Most areas are under the watch until 10 p.m. Some have extended the watch until 1 a.m. Thursday.

