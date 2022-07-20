(WJW) – Thousands of residents are without power as severe weather sweeps across Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

According to FirstEnergy, most of the outages are in Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties.

As of 8:30 p.m., over 3,100 customers don’t have power in Cuyahoga County, over 5,800 customers don’t have power in Medina County and over 1,600 customers don’t have power in Summit County.

Most of the outages are expected to be restored by 11:30 p.m.

The outages are coming in while several area counties are under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings. Keep up with the latest forecast here.