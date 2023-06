CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of residents are without power as severe storms sweep through Northeast Ohio Thursday night.

According to FirstEnergy, as of 10 p.m., more than 1,500 residents in Erie County and more than 3,700 residents in Sandusky County are dealing with an outage.

The FOX 8 weather team continues to track severe thunderstorm warnings and watches in the area. Keep up with the latest weather alerts here.