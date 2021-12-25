Thousands without power along Pearl Road with no known cause

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands are without power in some Northeast Ohio suburbs on Christmas morning and while crews are working to fix it, they are also working to find out the cause.

FirstEnergy reports that customers in the following areas, which seems to be centralized mostly along Pearl Road, are without power:

Berea – 715

Brook Park – 310

Middleburg Heights – 614

North Royalton – 2,602

Parma – 15,546

Parma Heights – 4,894

Parma Heights police are urging residents to not call 9-1-1 over the power outage because it floods the system and actual emergency calls can be diverted causing precious seconds to be wasted.

PHPD also reminds drivers to treat all lights that are out as 4-way stop signs.

FirstEnergy is estimating the power will be back on around 1 p.m. or 1:30 p.m.

The cause of the outages is still under investigation and it’s unclear if the outages in each area are connected.