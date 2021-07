CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Thousands of residents are without power after a sub station caught fire in Cuyahoga County.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, the following municipalities are without power as of 5:48 p.m. and it’s expected to be restored around 8 p.m. today:

Highland Heights: 312 customers affected

Lyndhurst: less than 5 customers affected

Mayfield: 1,569 customers affected

Mayfield Heights: 4,775 affected

