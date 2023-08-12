CLEVELAND (WJW) — With severe weather rolling through Northeast Ohio, power has been knocked out for thousands Saturday afternoon.

FirstEnergy is reporting customers in the following counties have at least 2,000 businesses/residences without electricity: Cuyahoga and Erie. About 900 are without power in Ashtabula County.

Take a look at FirstEnergy numbers by country right here. Officials are warning resident to be careful as many trees have fallen, taking out power lines and blocking roads. In Richland County, a tree was blocking part of I-71 southbound.

Sheriff Paul Sigsworth tells the FOX 8 I-Team that downed power lines fell on a sheriff cruiser Saturday afternoon. It happened on Donair Drive. The deputy is OK. Sheriff officials are waiting for Ohio Edison crews. Elsewhere in that area, there are several trees and downed wires on the area.

So far there have been no reports of injuries.

A tornado warning is still in effect for Portage County until 4:30 p.m. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire area until 9 p.m. The severe thunderstorm warning came and went for many, but is back in action for some. A flood watch also remains for some counties. Take a look at weather alerts right here.

Storms are coming in due to cold air pushing in. Much of the severe weather is heading east.