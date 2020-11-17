Thousands wait for power to return in Northeast Ohio as temperatures drop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More than 21,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without electricity following this weekend’s storms.

The bulk of the outages are in Cuyahoga, Summit, Geauga, Portage, Lake, and Ashtabula counties, but hundreds of people in other counties are experiencing outages too.

Some of the outages aren’t expected to be restored until 4 p.m. Thursday.

FirstEnergy tells FOX 8 several hundred power poles broke during the storms and strong winds, which are more time-consuming repairs.

FirstEnergy says it has called in contractors and line workers from sister utilities to help speed up the repairs.

It’s coming as wind chills will be in the 20s for many in Northeast Ohio Tuesday.

