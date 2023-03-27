[Editor’s Note: The video above shows a tree uprooted by strong wind in Independence.]

(WJW) – Thousands of Ohioans are still in the dark after strong winds ripped through the area on Saturday.

FirstEnergy is reporting almost 30,000 outages for the state, at around 6 a.m., which is significantly fewer than it was at the height of Saturday afternoon when about 152,900 Ohio Edison customers in northern and central Ohio lost power, and about 78,500 Illuminating Co. customers in Northeast Ohio lost power.

Strong winds swept through the State on Saturday. A high winds warning and wind advisories were issued for gusts up to 60 miles per hour. FOX 8 Meteorologist Alexis Walters reports gusts exceeded 70 miles per hour in Jefferson and Parma.

The Illuminating Co. posted on Facebook that crews continue to work around the clock.

The power company notes “If you received a call or text that power has been restored but you remain without service, a secondary issue may need to be addressed. We know this can be frustrating, but confirming your power is still out allows crews to continue addressing the cause of your outage.” You can report a power outage, here.

First Energy reports that many should have power back on by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, however, some may not see power until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you see downed power lines, stay away and call 911.

Counties with the most outages include:

Ashtabula

Columbiana

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Mahoning

Portage

Stark

Trumbull

Wayne

The outages have resulted in several NE Ohio schools canceling classes for Monday. A full list can be found here.