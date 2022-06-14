**Watch a related story in the video above

OHIO (WJW) — Over 33,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power after severe storms swept through the state overnight.

FirstEnergy says their utilities have restored power to more than 41,000 customers impacted by the storms. They’re working 16-hour shifts to restore power to the hardest hit areas of of Richland, Ashland and Marion counties.

Crews expect power to be restored for customers by Thursday evening, but many customers will have power sooner. Keep up with the latest outages here.

As of 4:30 p.m., over 7,000 were without power in Ashland County, 13,600 in Richland County and 1,567 in Huron County.

AEP says 120,000 people are without power as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Four hundred additional field personnel were requested along with AEP’s full staff of line, tree, contractor and support personnel. AEP says restoration times for most areas would be Tuesday evening, although some people may not have power back until Wednesday.

Storms that moved into the area were expected to pack damaging straight-line wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour. The winds can lead to damage and power outages overnight.

There was a tornado warning in effect for Ashland and Holmes counties. It has expired. Several other thunderstorm watches and warnings were in effect for NE Ohio counties.

FirstEnergy says there’s a lot of tree damage in Richland and Ashland counties, including hundreds of downed power lines and broken utility poles. They say it’s a time-consuming process because utility crews can’t make repairs until tree debris is removed from the area.

Fox 8’s Dontae Jones saw gusts of up 65 miles per hour in Millersburg and 60 miles an hour in Holmesville.