(WJW) – Many people who are under a heat advisory for a second day also remain without power.

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio Thursday. Ashland, Holmes, Richland, and Wayne counties are under the advisory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

These areas were also hard hit during Monday evening’s severe storms and have been without power since the weather hit.

First Energy reports more than 14,000 people are without power.

Richland County has more than 10,000 people still in the dark, according to First Energy and AEP.

Wayne County has more than 5,000 people without A.C. or lights.

AEP reports that 35,000 are still without power. More than 250,000 lost electricity during the height of the storm.

In a press conference Wednesday, AEP said it expected to have power restored for most people by Thursday night.

Some outage restoration times for First Energy customers are also Thursday evening.