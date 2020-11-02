Thousands remain without power in Northeast Ohio; strong winds continue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More than 11,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Monday.

Ashtabula County is seeing about half of those outages.

Several thousand are impacted in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties as well.

A lot of the outages are due to the wind.

There’s a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 a.m. for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, and Ottawa counties.

Ashtabula county lakeshore communities also have a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind gusts in these communities could hit 50 mph with sustained west winds from 25 to 35 mph.

Monday is the last day for early voting. FOX 8 has not received any reports of outages affecting polling places at this time.

The hours are limited, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

