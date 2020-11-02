Thousands remain without power in Northeast Ohio; strong winds continue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – More than 11,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Monday.
Ashtabula County is seeing about half of those outages.
Several thousand are impacted in Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties as well.
A lot of the outages are due to the wind.
There’s a Wind Advisory in effect through 7 a.m. for Cuyahoga, Erie, Lake, Lorain, and Ottawa counties.
Ashtabula county lakeshore communities also have a wind advisory from 4 p.m. Monday through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Wind gusts in these communities could hit 50 mph with sustained west winds from 25 to 35 mph.
Monday is the last day for early voting. FOX 8 has not received any reports of outages affecting polling places at this time.
The hours are limited, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
