Thousands remain without power as FirstEnergy crews try to keep up with outages

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – About 45,000 people are without power Wednesday.

FirstEnergy crews have been working around the clock to get electricity restored across Northeast Ohio since early Tuesday morning.

Heavy, wet snow caused widespread outages due to snapping trees and branches falling on power lines.

The majority of the outages are in Cuyahoga and Geauga counties, although people everywhere in Northeast Ohio are feeling the effects.

The snow has ended and roads are clear, which should help crews get their work done.

Some restoration times are not until Thursday at 11 p.m.

