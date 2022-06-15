(WJW) – Monday night’s storms ripped down power lines across Ohio. Thousands of people remain without power, which means they will be in their homes without a way to keep cool as dangerous heat locks in over Northeast Ohio.

First Energy has more than 24,000 people still without power. The most affected areas are Richland and Ashland counties. In some areas, crews have yet to be dispatched.

The Wayne County Engineer’s Office reports additional utility crews are on the way to help.

AEP has more than 130,000 outages statewide. In Northeast Ohio, outages spread from North Canton to Millersburg and south to Dover.

Holmes County has more than 6,000 in the dark.

Temperatures Wednesday are forecast to be in the upper 90s. Heat indices could make it feel well into the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect through 9 p.m.