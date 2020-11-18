Thousands remain without power after weekend storms

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – It has been a very cold couple of days for people who are waiting to get power restored following Sunday’s storms.

More than 5,000 FirstEnergy customers are still without electricity.

The majority of them are in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

Restoration times for many still without power are around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

FirstEnergy crews have been working to get the lights and heat back on since Sunday when more than 215,000 people lost power.

