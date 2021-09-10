Thousands of unclaimed tax refunds available: Is one yours?

**In the video, above, more on child tax credit payments**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Internal Revenue Service says millions of dollars in tax refunds are unclaimed but there’s an expiration date if you want to collect yours.

The IRS says this is an evergreen issue each year because people who didn’t file tax a return, miss out on refunds and credits.

A 36-month window is given for anyone who doesn’t fill out a tax return but wants to claim their refund.

Before the window closed in 2021 for the 2017 unclaimed tax refunds, 48,700 Ohioans were missing out on their refunds, which was nearly $48 million total at an average of $852 per person.

But the IRS says that might not be the only reason Ohioans are missing out on money that rightfully belongs in their own pocket.

There are a number of tax refunds that were claimed but remain undelivered.

Some might have filed their taxes but not electronically. If you’re not signed up to get a direct deposit and the physical, paper check never made it to your mailbox, here are a few reasons why:

Did you move?

Did you have a name change because you got married or divorced?

Did you close the bank account that was set up with the IRS for direct deposit?

The IRS also says to check your stacks of mail at home. You may have gotten it, but haven’t opened it yet.

If you did change your address, you can fill out a form 8822 and send it to the address shown on the form.

The IRS says you’ll eliminate the risk of lost returns and reduce errors by filing electronically and using direct deposit. You can find out how to do that here.

They also want to remind you that they don’t initiate contact with taxpayers by e-mail, social media or phone informing taxpayers of pending tax refunds and asking for personal information. So don’t give out that information, and be a victim of a scam.