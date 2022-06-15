HOLMESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The cleanup continued on Wednesday in storm ravaged Holmes County. Work crews and volunteers battled sweltering heat as they tried to remove thousands of trees that were flattened by the storms early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service now says it was a macroburst, packing wins of up to 94 mph, that cut a miles-wide swath of destruction through the heart of the county.

Residents had been alerted by storm warnings and activation of the county’s tornado siren system, but many say they were not prepared for what they saw and heard as the storm tore through Amish Country just after midnight.

“I’ve never been in a tornado but it certainly sounded like one to me, that’s for sure. I could actually hear the shingles coming off my house. I could hear them making all kinds of noise and it was unreal the noises that it was making,” Jeff Snyder of Holmesville told FOX 8.

FOX 8 is told that authorities in Holmes County will be asking that the county be declared a disaster area, hoping that federal funds will be made available for the cleanup.

Residents in cities and villages across the county are waiting to hear from their insurance companies about claims they are filing to cover damage done by the storm.

Carol Jameson, 90, who had a section of her roof blown off, told FOX 8, “You knew it was coming but you didn’t know how bad it was going to be and you could hear little thumps and bumps and cracks and trees coming down.”

There were no injuries reported in Holmes County, but there were plenty of close calls. A house in Holmesville was buried by falling trees, but the owner got out without a scratch.

Removing all of the trees that were splintered by the macroburst will likely take weeks.

Heidi Yoder, 20, volunteered to clear the fallen branches in the neighborhood around her family’s farm. Despite all of the damage from the storm, Yoder says many people are grateful.

“I feel that God has been good, definitely, because everyone is OK that we know. All our friends, family, so I feel like he protected us,” she said.

At one point, more than 90% of the homes and businesses in Holmes County were without power. AEP says they hope to have most customers back online by Saturday, but in some cases it could take longer.