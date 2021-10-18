Thousands of seasonal Amazon jobs now available in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Amazon announced today 150,000 new seasonal jobs are now available across the U.S., including more than 2,000 right here in Ohio.

The vast Internet-based enterprise that sells everything from electronics to books to pet-chicken leashes, has jobs opportunities that are just as broad.

According to a release from the company, all of it’s available job opportunities in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have a starting wage of at least $15 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.

These seasonal jobs are added to the 9,000 full- and part-time operations jobs announced for Ohio already.

The company says many of their seasonal employees return each holiday season year-after-year or choose to transition to full-time roles within the company.

Jobs include stowing, picking, packing, shipping, delivering customer orders and more.

New hires will be fully trained and all facilities follow strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Click here to find an Amazon job near you.

