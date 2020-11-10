Thousands of romaine lettuce packages recalled due to possible E. coli contamination, FDA reports

(WJW) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reporting that the company Tanimura & Antle has recalled some bags of single-head romaine lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.
The recall, which is voluntary, affects states across the country, including Ohio, and nearly 4,000 cartons of the bagged romaine were distributed, the FDA said.
People who may have purchased the romaine bags from Oct. 15-16 are asked to toss them, out of an abundance of caution. According to the FDA, no one has reported getting sick after eating the romaine at this time.
The California company was reportedly alerted to the potential contamination, following the results of a random test sample conducted at a store in Michigan.
E. coli is no picnic for the human body. The bacteria “causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools,” according to the FDA, and those who are exhibiting symptoms are asked to call their doctor.
