AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Thousands of residents are left without power in the city of Akron Monday evening.

According to First Energy, as of 7:50 p.m., around 3,800 Akron customers are experiencing an outage. A report earlier this evening showed over 9,000 customers without power.

FirstEnergy estimates power to be restored to most residents by 11 p.m.

