NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — From tornado warnings to severe thunderstorms, wicked weather moved through Northeast Ohio Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, tens of thousands of customers are without power with the most outages in Summit — over 27,000 — Medina — over 12,000 — and Lorain — over 10,000.

**Follow power outage updates**

**Share your storm damage photos, if it’s safe to do so**

We are also getting reports of trees down throughout the viewing area.

**Follow weather updates**

Storm damage in Parma. A tree has damaged part of a house on West 67th St and Westlake Avenue. @wkycweather @wkyc pic.twitter.com/exV0PsFYu2 — Sean F. (@SeanForester) April 8, 2020