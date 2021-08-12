Thousands of outages remain as Northeast Ohio braces for more storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The storms that tore through Northeast Ohio Wednesday left more than 100,000 people without power at their peak.

Thursday, there are still thousands in the dark.

Around 7:20 a.m. there were 57,000 FirstEnergy customers without power.

Many areas still don’t have restoration times.

Cleveland Public Power said in a tweet that all feeder lines were restored overnight, and they have only scattered outages.

OUTAGE UPDATE: As of 1:54 am all feeders were repaired. We still have scattered outages, if your power is out DM your address. @CityofCleveland — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) August 12, 2021

Crews will only be able to restore that power in between two rounds of storms Thursday.

The first round is scheduled to push through around 7:30 a.m. and last for several hours.

There will be a break before storms return around 4:30 p.m. and stick around through the evening.

The winds could be 60 mph, which caused much of the power outages Wednesday.

Keep in mind, the utility workers will be doing repairs while the area is under a Heat Advisory with temps that feel like 100 degrees.